Jul 02- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) J.WELL nil Wood Pulp 29/06 29/06 03/07 1,088 7,420 nil 1,824
2) Rickmers nil Steel 29/06 29/06 03/07 1,554 3,275 nil 558
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aruna Marco Shpg Y-Peas nil 20,000 nil 02/07 ---
2) Ioannis Wilhlmsn Steel 25,000 nil nil 02/07 ---
Wilhlmsn Pipe Cargo 7,000 nil nil 02/07 ---
3) Carnation (Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 02/07 ---
4) Tekeze Samsara nil nil 185 CNTR 02/07 ---
5) New Fortune M-Shippg Steel nil 25,700 nil 02/07 ---
6) Alliance M-Shippg RORO 600 nil nil 02/07 ---
7) Colchester Mitsutor Steel 28,056 nil nil 02/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 03/07
2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07
3) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 04/07
4) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 02/07
5) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07
6) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07
7) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07
8) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07
9) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 03/07
10) Adam Asnyk Samsara S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 03/07
11) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07
12) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07
13) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07
14) Vasavadatta-VI NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,700 nil 01/07
15) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07
16) Nand Hazira Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/07
17) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL