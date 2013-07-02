Jul 02- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) J.WELL nil Wood Pulp 29/06 29/06 03/07 1,088 7,420 nil 1,824 2) Rickmers nil Steel 29/06 29/06 03/07 1,554 3,275 nil 558 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Marco Shpg Y-Peas nil 20,000 nil 02/07 --- 2) Ioannis Wilhlmsn Steel 25,000 nil nil 02/07 --- Wilhlmsn Pipe Cargo 7,000 nil nil 02/07 --- 3) Carnation (Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 02/07 --- 4) Tekeze Samsara nil nil 185 CNTR 02/07 --- 5) New Fortune M-Shippg Steel nil 25,700 nil 02/07 --- 6) Alliance M-Shippg RORO 600 nil nil 02/07 --- 7) Colchester Mitsutor Steel 28,056 nil nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 03/07 2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 3) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 04/07 4) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 02/07 5) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07 6) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07 7) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07 8) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07 9) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 03/07 10) Adam Asnyk Samsara S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 03/07 11) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07 12) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 13) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07 14) Vasavadatta-VI NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,700 nil 01/07 15) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 16) Nand Hazira Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/07 17) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL