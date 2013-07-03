Jul 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vasavadatta-VI NAVINYA Cements Bgs 02/07 02/07 05/07 nil 108 nil 2,295 2) J.WELL CHOWGULE Wood Pulp 29/06 29/06 04/07 8,758 nil nil 486 3) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO/RBDPL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 5,000 nil 5,000 4) ROLLDOCK SEA LINK SH HE LIFTS/GE 22/06 22/06 05/07 nil 1,281 nil 555 5) Alliance MERCHANT M-Shippg 03/07 03/07 03/07 TOCOM nil nil 100 6) New Fortune MERCHANT M-Shippg 02/07 02/07 06/07 1,745 nil nil 24,026 7) Aruna MARCO Marco Shpg 02/07 02/07 10/07 33,782 nil nil 19,878 8) BAHRI ABHA ORIENT CNTR/GENERAL 29/06 29/06 03/07 nil 344 8,958 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 --- 2) Ioannis Wilhlmsn S/P Cargo 27,500 nil nil 18/06 --- 3) Colchester Mitsutor Steel 28,056 nil nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 2) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 04/07 3) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07 4) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 22,613 nil 04/07 5) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 05/07 6) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 05/07 7) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 05/07 8) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 9) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 06/07 10) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 11) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,036 nil 03/07 12) Nand Ichapur-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,050 nil 03/07 13) Tai Happiness Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL