Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vasavadatta-VI NAVINYA Cements Bgs 02/07 02/07 05/07 nil 108 nil 2,295 2) J.WELL CHOWGULE Wood Pulp 29/06 29/06 04/07 8,758 nil nil 486 3) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO/RBDPL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 5,000 nil 5,000 4) ROLLDOCK SEA LINK SH HE LIFTS/GE 22/06 22/06 05/07 nil 1,281 nil 555 5) Alliance MERCHANT M-Shippg 03/07 03/07 03/07 TOCOM nil nil 100 6) New Fortune MERCHANT M-Shippg 02/07 02/07 06/07 1,745 nil nil 24,026 7) Aruna MARCO Marco Shpg 02/07 02/07 10/07 33,782 nil nil 19,878 8) BAHRI ABHA ORIENT CNTR/GENERAL 29/06 29/06 03/07 nil 344 8,958 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 --- 2) Ioannis Wilhlmsn S/P Cargo 27,500 nil nil 18/06 --- 3) Colchester Mitsutor Steel 28,056 nil nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 2) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 04/07 3) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07 4) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 22,613 nil 04/07 5) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 05/07 6) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 05/07 7) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 05/07 8) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 9) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 06/07 10) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 11) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,036 nil 03/07 12) Nand Ichapur-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,050 nil 03/07 13) Tai Happiness Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.