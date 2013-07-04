Jul 04- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VASAVADATTA NAVINYA CEMENT 02/07 02/07 06/07 259 46 nil 1,874 2) RICKMERS MUMBAI nil STEEL 04/07 04/07 06/07 453 69 nil 9,611 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 4,114 nil 04/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 03/07 2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 3) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07 4) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07 5) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07 6) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 7) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07 8) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 9) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 04/07 10) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,036 nil 04/07 11) Royal Hugli ACE Shp nil nil 84 CNTR 04/07 12) Magic (OD) Marco Lentils nil 22,613 nil 04/07 13) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,100 nil 04/07 14) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen Steel 8,000 nil nil 05/07 15) Inuyama-VI NYK Line G-steel nil 2,194 nil 05/07 16) Lotus J.M.Baxi S-Coils nil 24,207 nil 12/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL