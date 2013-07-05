Jul 05- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VASAVADATTA NAVINYA CEMENT 02/07 02/07 06/07 259 46 nil 1,874
2) NAND HAZIRA NAVINYA STEEL CARGO 04/07 04/07 05/07 259 46 nil 1,874
3) ROYAL HUGLI nil nil 04/07 04/07 05/07 246 54 CNTRS 2,073
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Du Juan Cosco Steel nil 4,114 nil 05/07 ---
2) Magic Marco Lentils nil 22,613 nil 05/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 12/07
2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07
3) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07
4) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 06/07
5) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 06/07
6) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07
7) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 06/07
8) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07
9) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen Steel 8,000 nil nil 06/07
10) Inuyama-VI NYK Line G-steel nil 2,194 nil 06/07
11) Lotus J.M.Baxi S-Coils nil 24,207 nil 12/07
12) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 06/07
13) Luna-IV Admiral Sulphur nil 11,621 nil 12/07
14) Tai Happiness Merchant Steel nil 24,703 nil 14/07
15) Isuzu-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,800 nil 25/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL