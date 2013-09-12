Sep 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) 09/09 09/09 13/09 nil 580 nil 1,106
2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) 04/09 04/09 12/09 nil 470 nil 3,336
3) VSG PRIDE M.DINSHAW CALCITE 06/09 06/09 12/09 nil 492 nil 5,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Kibali Sahi Peas B nil 13,474 nil 09/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Aquarius Leader NYK Vehicles 25 90 nil 13/09
NYK Static Cargo nil 200 nil 13/09
2) Rickmers Mumbai UNITED G.Cargo nil 254 nil 13/09
3) Outrivaling M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 7,200 nil 14/09
4) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 15/09
5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/200 15/09
Samsara Break Bulk 7,500 nil nil 15/09
6) Silvia Glory Cosco steel Cargo nil 3,099 nil 19/09
7) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 19/09
8) Freedom Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 20/09
9) Agria Parekh Steel Cargo nil 12,766 nil 21/09
10) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,700 nil 22/09
11) Peace Traffic GAC SHPG Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 22/09
12) Rochester Mitsutor Steel nil 33,500 nil 23/09
13) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 7,500 nil 25/09
14) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/09
15) Izumo-VI NYK Line Gen Cargo nil 2,000 nil 25/09
16) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 26/09
17) Kumano-VI NYK Line Gen Cargo nil 1,500 nil 29/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL