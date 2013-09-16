Sep 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KINSHIP MODESTY NAVINYA CEMENT BGs 15/09 15/09 18/09 nil 149 nil 1,904 2) OUTRIVALING 3 M.DINSHAW CALCITE 14/09 14/09 19/09 nil 1,966 nil 5,110 3) RICKMERS UNITED STEEL 14/09 14/09 17/09 871 nil nil 733 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/200 22/09 Samsara Break Bulk 7,500 nil nil 22/09 2) Silvia Glory Cosco steel Cargo nil 20,251 nil 19/09 3) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,700 nil nil 17/09 4) Freedom Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 20/09 5) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 3,700 nil 22/09 6) Peace Traffic GAC SHPG Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 22/09 7) Rochester Mitsutor Steel 10,000 33,500 nil 23/09 8) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 7,500 nil 30/09 9) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/09 10) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 25/09 11) Kumano-VI NYK Line Gen Cargo nil 1,500 nil 29/09 12) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 21/09 13) Cosco NYK Vehicles 38,600 1,000 nil 13/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL