BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 18- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 15/09 15/09 19/09 nil 375 nil 881 2) Outrivaling M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/09 14/09 19/09 nil 1,503 nil 1,697 3) Rickmers Mumbai UNITED G.Cargo 14/09 14/09 18/09 122 nil nil 158 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,900 nil nil 17/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia Units 200 nil nil 18/09 2) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalciteChips nil 9,600 nil 19/09 3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 3,500 nil 20/09 4) Freedom Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 20/09 5) Tekeze-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 325 21/09 6) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel nil 3,700 nil 21/09 7) Agria-VI Parekh Steel Cargo nil 12,766 nil 21/09 8) Silvia Glory Cosco steel Cargo nil 20,251 nil 22/09 9) Zella Oldendorff Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 38,600 nil nil 22/09 10) Peace Traffic GAC Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 22/09 11) Rochester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo 10,000 33,500 nil 23/09 12) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09 13) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 25/09 14) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/09 15) Kumano-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 1,500 nil 29/09 16) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 2,000 nil 30/09 17) Alliance Norfolk Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/10 18) Cosco Tengfei NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/10 19) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 16/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu
Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Av