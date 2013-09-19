Sep 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 15/09 15/09 20/09 nil 489 nil 881
2) Outrivaling M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/09 14/09 20/09 nil 1,503 nil 1,697
3) Rickmers Mumbai UNITED G.Cargo 14/09 14/09 19/09 158 nil nil 122
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,900 nil nil 17/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalciteChips nil 9,600 nil 19/09
2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 3,500 nil 20/09
3) Freedom Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 20/09
4) Tekeze-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 325 21/09
5) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel nil 3,700 nil 21/09
6) Agria-VI Parekh Steel Cargo nil 12,766 nil 21/09
7) Silvia Glory Cosco steel Cargo nil 20,251 nil 22/09
8) Zella Oldendorff Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 38,600 nil nil 22/09
9) Peace Traffic GAC Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 22/09
10) Rochester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo 10,000 33,500 nil 23/09
11) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09
12) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 25/09
13) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/09
14) Kumano-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 1,500 nil 29/09
15) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 2,000 nil 30/09
16) Alliance Norfolk Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/10
17) Cosco Tengfei NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/10
18) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 16/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL