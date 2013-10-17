Oct 17- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 17/10 17/10 18/10 nil 310 nil 1,692 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 16/10 16/10 18/10 nil 578 nil 1,425 3) NAND APARNA CAF MARINE Cement(Bgs) 14/10 14/10 18/10 nil 1,925 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Apj Shirin Shaan Lentils nil 48,000 nil 16/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barge Triton JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 18/10 2) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 18/10 3) Crystal Atlantic Lube Oil nil 4,000 nil 18/10 4) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 18/10 5) Nafisa Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 1,884 nil nil 19/10 6) Star Globe Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,562 nil 19/10 7) Au Leo-III Atlantic Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 20/10 8) Stove Transport Merchant Steel Cargo nil 2,100 nil 21/10 9) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units nil 200 nil 22/10 10) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 18,909 nil 22/10 11) Caribean 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 23/10 12) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 23/10 13) Dynamic 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 24/10 14) Silvia Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,033 nil 24/10 15) Dragon Glory Samsara Steel Cargo nil 39,775 nil 25/10 16) Yasa Aysen Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 25/10 17) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Steel Plates 4,500 nil nil 25/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL