Oct 19- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 17/10 17/10 23/10 nil nil nil 2) COASTAL PRIDE NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) 16/10 16/10 19/10 nil 660 nil 1,230 3) ISE NYK STEEL CARGO 18/10 18/10 20/10 nil 1,528 nil 1,528 4) MIRAMIS JAMES CPO 19/10 19/10 22/10 nil 511 nil 11,524 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ingrid Halar Yellow Peas nil 37,400 nil ----- 14/10 2) Anemos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 36,000 nil nil ----- 06/10 Wilhelmsen Pipes 6,000 nil nil ----- 06/10 Expected Vessels S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shah Admiral Rock Phos nil 26,250 nil 20/10 2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs) nil 3,500 nil 20/10 3) Chang Shun Seahorse Steel Cargo nil 18,641 nil 20/10 4) Amis Ace Marco Yellow Peas nil 43,887 nil 20/10 5) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip nil 8,700 nil 21/10 6) Happy Venture INTEROCEAN Bulk nil 20,035 nil 22/10 7) Amiko Rickmers JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,500 nil 23/10 8) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,700 nil nil 23/10 9) Ikan Landuk Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,122 nil 24/10 10) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 24/10 11) Bbc Maple Marcons Steel Plates 600 nil nil 25/10 12) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia Units 250 nil nil 26/10 13) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen. Cargo nil n.a. nil 26/10 14) Asian Dynasty Parekh Vehicles 2,000 100 nil 27/10 15) Onyx Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10 16) K Pluto JMB Steel nil 10,000 nil 28/10 17) Lord Ali Shaan Chick Peas nil 28,500 nil 28/10 18) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 7,200 nil 03/11 19) Hongli 8 Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,345 nil 04/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL