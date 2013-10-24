Oct 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Happy Venture INTEROCEAN MAP (B) 23/10 23/10 31/10 nil TOCOM nil 20,035 2) ADMAS SAMSARA GEN/CNTR 17/10 17/10 25/10 nil 11,123 nil 150 3) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip 22/10 22/10 27/10 nil 3,412 nil 5,288 4) Ingrid Halar Y Peas (B) 21/10 21/10 30/10 24,875 nil nil 24,625 5) Chang Shun Seahorse Steel Cargo 22/10 22/10 28/10 nil 6,736 nil 11,905 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shah Admiral Rock Phos nil 5,956 nil 20/10 --- 2) Amis Ace Marco Yellow Peas nil 50,000 nil 20/10 --- 3) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 23/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Amiko Rickmers JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,500 nil 24/10 2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,700 nil nil 25/10 3) Ikan Landuk Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,122 nil 26/10 4) Bbc Maple Marcons Steel Plates 600 nil nil 25/10 5) Asian Dynasty Parekh Vehicles 2,000 100 nil 28/10 6) Onyx Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10 7) K Pluto JMB Steel nil 10,000 nil 27/10 8) Lord Ali Shaan Chick Peas nil 28,500 nil 29/10 9) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 7,200 nil 31/10 10) Hongli 8 Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,345 nil 04/11 11) Royal Amba ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 58 25/10 12) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,500 nil 26/10 13) Shandong Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 26/10 14) Beks Nazik Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 38,000 nil nil 27/10 15) Wo Long Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 3,996 nil 30/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL