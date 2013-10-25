Oct 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 21/10 24/10 ----- nil nil 224/385 0/39 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 22/10 24/10 ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,500 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR ----- 24/10 25/10 nil nil 696/225 40/460 4) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 25/10 25/10 ----- nil TOCOM nil 12,517 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 24/10 --- 2) F S Diamond O Exim TimberLogs nil 3,600 nil 25/10 TBT 3) Peter Paul Atlantic Methanol nil 5,250 nil 25/10 --- 4) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD/MS nil 17,000 nil 25/10 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Cape Moss Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/10 2) Prudent Atlantic MS 20,000 nil nil 26/10 3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO nil n.a. nil 27/10 4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/10 5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/10 6) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 28/10 7) Harha Prem Atlantic SKO/HSD 14,000 nil nil 28/10 8) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 29/10 9) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/10 10) Ocean Power Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 130 nil 29/10 11) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 29/10 12) Sim Shekou Zim CNTR nil nil 350/0 29/10 15) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 30/10 16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/10 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 31/10 18) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 31/10 19) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/11 20) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil nil 01/11 21) Fechi Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 01/11 22) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 02/11 23) Gloria Pearl Machinery nil 121 nil 02/11 24) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/11 25) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/11 26) Ottoman Tenacity GAC Crude oil nil 132,000 nil 04/11 27) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 05/11 28) Seabourn Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL