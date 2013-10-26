Oct 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 17/10 17/10 27/10 nil nil 11123/442 COMP 2) GOLDEN AZALEA NYK STEEL 26/10 26/10 27/10 nil 1672 nil COMP 3) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINSHAW C.CHIPS 22/10 22/10 28/10 nil 6177 nil 2523 4) HAPPY VENTURE INTEROCEAN MAP BULK 23/10 23/10 02/11 nil 1992 nil 18043 5) BBC MAPLE LOTTA MARCONS S.PLATES 25/10 25/10 27/10 nil TOCOM nil 600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Amis Ace Marco Yellow Peas nil 40,950 nil 20/10 --- 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/10 --- 3) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement nil 1,600 nil 25/10 --- 4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,700 nil nil 25/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 26/10 2) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 26/10 3) Shandong Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 35,000 nil nil 26/10 4) K Pluto J.M.B Steel nil 10,000 nil 27/10 5) Ikan Landuk Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,122 nil 27/10 6) Asian Dynasty Parekh Vehicles nil 100 nil 28/10 7) Onyx Arrow 'K'Steamshi Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10 8) Beks Nazik Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 38,000 nil nil 28/10 9) Wo Long Cosco Equipment nil 3,996 nil 29/10 10) Lord Ali Shaan Chich Peas nil 28,500 nil 29/10 11) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Wood Pulp nil 7,200 nil 31/10 12) Shahriar Sai Teak Logs nil 6,400 nil 01/11 13) Hongli 8 Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,345 nil 04/11 14) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 46,554 nil 05/11 15) Kuniang-V Admiral MAP nil 18,581 nil 15/11 16) Bahri Jazan Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 20/11 17) Bahri Tabuk Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 25/11 18) Bahri Hofuf Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 13/12 19) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 01/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL