Nov 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 02/11 02/11 07/11 nil 1,561 nil 1,780 2) HAPPY VENTURE INTEROCEAN MAP (B) 23/10 23/10 07/11 nil 14,871 nil 5,164 3) ASIA ASPARA JMB PALM OIL 04/11 04/11 06/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) ASIA EVERGREEN ATLANTIC PALM OIL 03/11 03/11 04/11 nil 4,200 nil 5,800 5) INGRID C HALAR M PEAS (B) 03/11 03/11 04/11 nil 49,500 nil COMP 6) Beks Nazik Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 02/11 02/11 09/11 15,815 nil nil 22,185 7) Amis Ace Marco PE/LENT (B) 28/10 28/10 12/11 nil 33,287 nil 25,113 8) Lord Ali Shaan PEAS (B) 04/11 04/11 11/11 nil 880 nil 27,620 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shandong Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 35,000 nil nil 26/10 --- 2) Shahriar Sai Teak Logs nil 6,400 nil 31/10 --- 3) Thor Harmony Parekh Marin Co/W rods 28,320 nil nil 04/11 --- 4) Truva 1 Seatech HR Coils 32,000 nil nil 31/10 --- 5) Star Reliance JMB HR Coils 26,700 nil nil 02/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hongli 8 Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,345 nil 05/11 2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 46,554 nil 08/11 3) Kuniang-V Admiral MAP nil 18,581 nil 10/11 4) Bahri Jazan Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 21/11 5) Bahri Hofuf Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 13/12 6) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 01/12 7) Fulya Atlantic Base Oil 6,000 nil nil 05/11 8) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,654 nil 05/11 9) Colchester Castle Mitsutor Ste/M Cargo nil 24,350 nil 06/11 Mitsutor M Cargo 10,000 nil nil 06/11 10) Morning Parekh Units nil 200 nil 11/11 Parekh Units 500 nil nil 11/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL