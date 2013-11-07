Nov 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FULYA D ATLANTIC BASE OIL 05/11 05/11 07/11 nil 6,000 nil COMP 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 02/11 02/11 07/11 nil 2,178 nil 1,163 3) ASIA ASPARA JMB PALM OIL 04/11 04/11 07/11 nil 4,600 nil 2,399 4) ASIA EVERGREEN ATLANTIC PALM OIL 03/11 03/11 07/11 nil 9,000 nil 1,000 5) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 06/11 06/11 07/11 nil TOCOM nil 1,654 6) HAPPY VENTURE INTEROCEAN MAP IN BULK 23/10 23/10 09/11 nil 15,111 nil 4,924 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Beks Nazik Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 38,000 nil 28/10 --- 2) Shahriar Sai Logs nil 6,400 nil 31/10 --- 3) Thor Harmony Parekh HR Coils 28,320 nil nil 04/11 --- 4) Shandong Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 35,000 nil nil 26/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Colchester Mitsutor Steel/ 10,000 24,350 nil 06/11 2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas 13,322 46,554 nil 08/11 3) Kuniang Admiral MAP nil 18,581 nil 10/11 4) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 25/11 5) Ap Sveti Parekh S.Cargo nil 6,619 nil 25/11 6) Bahri Hofuf Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 13/12 7) Bahri Abha Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 12/12 8) Bahri Jeddah Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 30/01 9) Komal-VI Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/11 10) Coastal NAVINYA Cement nil 1,950 nil 09/11 11) Great Praise Tradex S Cargo nil 20,328 nil 19/11 12) Delphinus NYK Vehicles nil 750 nil 30/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL