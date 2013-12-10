Dec 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL BRAHMAPUTRA ACE CNTR 08/12 08/12 10/12 nil nil1694/110 TOCOM
2) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 09/12 09/12 12/12 nil 51 nil 2,052
3) ALLCARGO M.DINSHA CEMENT 09/12 09/12 12/12 nil 608 nil 3,297
4) SPLENDOR CHOWGULE WOOD PULP 10/12 10/12 11/12 nil TOCOM nil 6,376
5) VTC SKY MNK DAP 01/12 01/12 13/12 nil 17,572 nil 3,000
6) ILC FRIENDSHIP M.DINS CALCITE 08/12 08/12 12/12 nil 2,350 nil 4,650
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sea Master Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 32,000 nil nil 08/12 ---
2) Moonvazs J.M.Baxi Sugar 18,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Gomati Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 10/12
2) Kuanyin Sahi OretransChick Peas nil 21,556 nil 11/12
3) Alliance Merchant vehicles 1,500 nil nil 12/12
4) Athena Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 12/12
5) Unicorn Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,250 nil 13/12
6) Riva Wind Samsara Steel Cargo nil 23,049 nil 14/12
7) Captain Harry Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/12
8) Lo Shen-VI Shaan Chick Peas nil 23,900 nil 17/12
9) Aquarius NYK Machinary nil 750 nil 18/12
10) Kiveli Admiral Rock Phos nil 35,000 nil 21/12
11) Urawee NYK Steel nil 2,800 nil 22/12
12) Elar Trader Shaan Chick Peas nil 22,000 nil 22/12
13) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,700 nil nil 23/12
14) Onyx Arrow K'Steamshi K'Steamshi 700 nil nil 26/12
15) Ikan Jubal GAC HR Coils nil 3,523 nil 26/12
16) Miho NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/12
17) Venus Spirit Mitsui Cars 1,200 nil nil 27/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL