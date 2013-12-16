Dec 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR 15/12 15/12 16/12 1,136 nil nil TOCOM 2) UNICORN EMERALD M Dinsh C Chips 13/12 13/12 18/12 4,424 nil nil 4,826 3) ACE SPIRIT Navinya Cement 15/12 15/12 17/12 1,362 nil nil 1,936 4) KUANYIN Sahi Oretrans PEAS 12/02 12/02 20/12 10,183 nil nil 11,373 5) MOONVAZS JM Baxi SUGAR 13/02 13/02 17/12 nil 11,066 nil 6,934 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Riva Wind Samsara Steel nil 23,049 nil 04/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Athena Wilhelms Steel 20,000 nil nil 17/12 2) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 21/12 3) Lo Shen-V SHAAN MARINE Chick Paes nil 23,900 nil 17/12 4) Captain Harr SHAAN MARINE Yellow Paes nil 55,000 nil 16/12 5) Aquarius NYK Vehicles nil 250 nil 21/12 6) Onyx Arrow K'Steams Vehicles 700 nil nil 26/12 7) Miho-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/12 8) Rhoon Sai Mari Pipes nil 55,000 nil 16/12 9) Seiyo Spirit Mitsutor Wood P nil 7,010 nil 20/12 10) Elar Trade SHAAN MARINE Chick Paes nil 22,000 nil 22/12 11) Urawee NYK Sreel nil 4,404 nil 22/12 12) Venus Spirit Mitsui Cars 1,200 nil nil 27/12 13) Kiveli Admiral Rock Phos nil 35,000 nil 30/12 14) Gang Qiang Merchant Steel nil 26,200 nil 07/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL