Mar 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 15
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL ACE CNTR 03/03 03/03 05/03 nil nil 1199/56nil/110
2) ACE NAVINYA CEMENT 02/03 02/03 05/03 nil 453 nil 133
3) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT 02/03 02/03 06/03 nil 293 nil 831
4) DONG DINSHAW CHIPS 01/03 01/03 06/03 nil 1,385 nil 1,994
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Propel INTEROCEAN Sugar 27,500 nil nil 27/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Diamond Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 08/03
2) Ioannis Wilhelmsen Steel 20,000 nil nil 09/03
3) Dumun Mitsutor Steel nil 18,500 nil 11/03
4) Fon Tai Parekh Steel nil 8,975 nil 11/03
5) Ocean Act Steel nil 5,625 nil 12/03
6) Royal Mitsutor Iron 15,000 nil nil 15/03
7) Moresby Parekh steel nil 25,619 nil 18/03
8) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 19/03
9) Libra NYK Vehicle nil 750 nil 20/03
10) Hyundai J.M.Baxi Steel nil 2,500 nil 24/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL