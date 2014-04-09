Apr 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 15/04 1,392 nil nil COMP
2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 02/04 02/04 11/04 nil 768 nil 1,120
3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 29/03 29/03 09/04 nil 1,574 nil 78
4) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT 04/04 04/04 11/04 nil 115 nil 1,336
5) HR MARIA SAMSARA STEEL 06/04 06/04 11/04 nil 2,739 nil 4,698
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nirmiti NAVINYA Cement nil 1,550 nil 05/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Aurora Samsara Steel nil 21,500 nil 10/04
2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 76 10/04
3) Outrivaling M.DINSHAW Woodpulp nil 9,967 nil 11/04
4) Bahri Hofuf Orient G CARGO nil 800 nil 11/04
.) nil nil CNTR nil nil 85/160 12/04
5) Tekeze Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 12/04
6) Ocean Dom Mitsutor STEEL nil 5,203 nil 13/04
7) Delight J.M.Baxi Palm Olein nil 8,000 nil 13/04
8) Galaxy J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 14/04
9) Seacon 6 Seahorse STEEL nil 26,257 nil 15/04
10) Yellow Fin SAMSARA STEEL nil 31,000 nil 16/04
11) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 17/04
12) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,000 nil 18/04
.) nil nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 18/04
13) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 12,960 nil 19/04
14) Cronus NYK Line Machinery nil 200 nil 22/04
16) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 19/04
17) C S Rainbow J.M.Baxi Steel nil 26,250 nil 15/04
18) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 22/04
19) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04
20) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05
21) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05
22) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 27/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL