Apr 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 18/04 5,209 nil nil COMP 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 02/04 02/04 12/04 nil 1,535 nil 293 3) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 20/04 2,706 nil nil COMP 4) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT 04/04 04/04 13/04 nil 379 nil 1,027 5) HR MARIA SAMSARA STEEL 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil 6,672 nil 765 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Outrivaling M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 9,967 nil 11/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 76 11/04 2) Bahri Hofuf Orient G CARGO nil 800 nil 12/04 3) nil nil CNTR nil nil 85/160 12/04 .) Ocean Dom Mitsutor STEEL nil 5,203 nil 13/04 5) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 1,400 nil 13/04 6) Delight J.M.Baxi Palm Olein nil 8,000 nil 14/04 7) Galaxy J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 14/04 8) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 9) Seacon 6 Seahorse STEEL nil 26,257 nil 15/04 10) Yellow Fin SAMSARA STEEL nil 31,000 nil 16/04 11) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 12) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 18/04 13) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 19/04 14) nil nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 19/04 15) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 19/04 16) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 19/04 17) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04 18) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 19/04 19) Cronus NYK Line Machinery nil 200 nil 22/04 20) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 24/04 21) Onyx Ace Mitsui Machinery 1,800 nil nil 25/04 22) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04 23) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 24) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 27/04 25) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 26) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL