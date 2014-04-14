Apr 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 18/04 7,500 nil nil COMP 2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil 378 nil 1,002 3) NIRMITI NAVINYA CEMENT 10/04 10/04 14/04 nil 589 nil 963 4) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT 04/04 04/04 13/04 nil 1,037 nil 414 5) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 20/04 5,111 nil nil COMP 6) OCEAN DOMINA MITSUTOR STEEL 13/04 13/04 14/04 nil 4,499 nil 703 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bahri Hofuf Orient G CARGO nil 800 nil 12/04 --- CNTR nil nil 76 12/04 --- 2) Tekeze Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 12/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 2) Galaxy J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 14/04 3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA CEMENT nil 3,400 nil 15/04 4) Seacon 6 Seahorse STEEL nil 26,257 nil 15/04 5) C.S.Rainbow J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 26,250 nil 15/04 6) Delight J.M.Baxi Palm Olein nil 8,000 nil 15/04 7) Yellow Fin SAMSARA STEEL nil 31,000 nil 16/04 8) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 9) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 19/04 nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 19/04 10) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 19/04 11) Mukarnas MNK ROCK.PHOS nil 21,358 nil 19/04 12) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04 13) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 19/04 14) Cronus NYK Line Machinery nil 200 nil 22/04 15) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04 16) Onyx Ace Mitsui Machinery 1,800 nil nil 25/04 17) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04 18) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 26/04 19) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 20) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 27/04 21) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 28/04 22) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 23) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ))