BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
Apr 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 18/04 8,062 nil nil 1,938 2) NIRMITI NAVINYA CEMENT 10/04 10/04 16/04 nil 645 nil 907 3) JONAS M DINSHAW GENE CARGO 14/04 14/04 16/04 nil 430 nil 745 4) TEKEZE SAMSARA GENE CARGO 14/04 14/04 21/04 nil 550 nil 9,230 .) nil SAMSARA CNTR 14/04 14/04 21/04 nil nil 251 475 5) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT 04/04 04/04 15/04 nil 1,143 nil 308 6) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 22/04 589 nil nil 4,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bahri Hofuf Orient G CARGO nil 800 nil 12/04 --- .) nil nil CNTR nil nil 76 12/04 --- 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ace Spirit NAVINYA CEMENT nil 3,400 nil 15/04 2) C.S.Rainbow J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 26,250 nil 15/04 3) Delight J.M.Baxi Palm Olein nil 8,000 nil 15/04 4) Yellow Fin SAMSARA STEEL nil 31,000 nil 16/04 5) Seacon 6 Seahorse STEEL nil 26,257 nil 16/04 6) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 7) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 18/04 .) nil nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 18/04 8) Mukarnas MNK ROCK.PHOS nil 21,358 nil 19/04 9) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04 10) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 20/04 11) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 20/04 12) Cronus NYK Line Machinery nil 200 nil 22/04 13) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04 14) Onyx Ace Mitsui Machinery 1,800 nil nil 25/04 15) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04 16) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 26/04 17) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 28/04 18) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 19) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 27/04 20) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 28/04 21) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 30/04 22) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 23) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway