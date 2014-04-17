Apr 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 20/04 958 nil nil 12,043 2) TEKEZE SAMSARA CNTR 14/04 14/04 21/04 nil nil 356 475 .) nil SAMSARA GENERAL 14/04 14/04 21/04 4,233 nil nil 5,549 3) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 15/04 15/04 19/04 nil 1,437 nil 1,918 4) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 25/04 7,085 nil nil 2,915 5) GALAXY J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 19/04 1,500 nil nil 6,500 6) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 20/04 10,440 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 10,000 nil nil 14/04 --- 2) Seacon 6 Seahorse Steel Cargo nil 26,257 nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 113 17/04 2) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,007 nil 17/04 3) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 4) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05 5) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 6) Guru Prasad NAVINYA CEMENT nil nil 1,720 18/04 7) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 18/04 Mitsutor Steel 5,000 nil nil 18/04 8) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04 9) Mukarnas MNK ROCK.PHOS nil 21,358 nil 19/04 10) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 20/04 11) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 20/04 12) Mohac-VI United CR Coils 4,800 nil nil 20/04 13) Cronus NYK Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/04 14) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04 15) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04 16) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04 17) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 18) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 27/04 19) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 28/04 20) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 30/04 21) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 22) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 23) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ))