Apr 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 20/04 12,016 nil nil COMP
2) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 20/04 3,800 nil nil 9,201
3) TEKEZE SAMSARA CNTR 14/04 14/04 22/04 nil nil 356 475
.) nil SAMSARA GENERAL 14/04 14/04 22/04 4,233 nil nil 5,549
5) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 15/04 15/04 19/04 nil 2,415 nil 140
6) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 25/04 7,231 nil nil 2,769
7) GALAXY J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 19/04 2,100 nil nil 4,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 ---
2) Seacon 6 Seahorse Steel Cargo nil 26,257 nil 16/04 ---
3) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 ---
4) Blue Bridge Sugar SUGAR 24,500 nil nil 17/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,007 nil 17/04
2) Royal Bramh ACE CNTR nil 94 nil 18/04
3) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 18/04
.) nil nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 18/04
4) Mukarnas MNK ROCK.PHOS nil 21,358 nil 19/04
5) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04
6) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 20/04
7) Mv Iris- Unimarine CNTR 7 nil nil 20/04
8) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 20/04
9) Mohac-VI United CR Coils 4,800 nil nil 20/04
10) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 21/04
11) Cronus NYK Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/04
12) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04
13) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04
14) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04
15) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04
16) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 27/04
17) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 02/05
18) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05
19) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05
20) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05
21) Spar Libra Parekh STEEK nil 32,000 nil 09/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL