Apr 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 20/04 12,016 nil nil COMP 2) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 20/04 3,800 nil nil 9,201 3) TEKEZE SAMSARA CNTR 14/04 14/04 22/04 nil nil 356 475 .) nil SAMSARA GENERAL 14/04 14/04 22/04 4,233 nil nil 5,549 5) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 15/04 15/04 19/04 nil 2,415 nil 140 6) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 25/04 7,231 nil nil 2,769 7) GALAXY J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 19/04 2,100 nil nil 4,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 --- 2) Seacon 6 Seahorse Steel Cargo nil 26,257 nil 16/04 --- 3) Serpentine Cosco Steel nil 4,606 nil 17/04 --- 4) Blue Bridge Sugar SUGAR 24,500 nil nil 17/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,007 nil 17/04 2) Royal Bramh ACE CNTR nil 94 nil 18/04 3) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,228 nil 18/04 .) nil nil Steel 5,000 nil nil 18/04 4) Mukarnas MNK ROCK.PHOS nil 21,358 nil 19/04 5) Infinity V Wilhelm STEEL nil 8,368 nil 19/04 6) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 20/04 7) Mv Iris- Unimarine CNTR 7 nil nil 20/04 8) Rijn Trader M.Dinshaw STEEL nil 1,051 nil 20/04 9) Mohac-VI United CR Coils 4,800 nil nil 20/04 10) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 21/04 11) Cronus NYK Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/04 12) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04 13) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04 14) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04 15) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 16) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 27/04 17) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 02/05 18) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 19) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 20) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05 21) Spar Libra Parekh STEEK nil 32,000 nil 09/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL