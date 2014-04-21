Apr 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PARNIA MNK SUGAR 07/04 07/04 21/04 15,760 nil nil COMP
2) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 23/04 8,000 nil nil COMP
3) TEKEZE SAMSARA CNTR 14/04 14/04 25/04 nil nil 356 475
.) nil SAMSARA GENERAL 14/04 14/04 25/04 10,287 nil nil COMP
4) MOHAC UNITED CR COILS 20/04 20/04 23/04 1,483 nil nil 3,317
5) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 25/04 9,460 nil nil 540
6) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOS 19/04 19/04 21/04 nil 1,447 nil 19,911
7) RIJN TRADER M.DINSHAW STEEL 19/04 19/04 24/04 nil TOCOM nil 1,051
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 ---
2) Arundel (Mitsutor Machinery nil 17,087 nil 18/04 ---
.) nil nil STEEL 5,000 nil nil 18/04 ---
3) Infinity V Wilhel STEEL nil 7,368 nil 19/04 ---
4) Blue Bridge INTEROCE SUGAR 24,500 nil nil 17/04 ---
5) Taurus Two Samsara STEEL nil 27,422 nil 20/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal GOM Atlantic B.OIL 2,000 nil nil 21/04
2) Mv Iris- Unimarine CNTR 7 nil nil 20/04
3) Cronus NYK Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/04
4) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 1,862 nil 22/04
5) Pacific Ben Line STEEL nil 1,260 nil 23/04
6) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 1,780 nil 23/04
7) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04
8) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 24/04
9) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/04
10) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04
11) He BO Seahorse Steel nil 26,201 nil 25/04
12) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 26/04
13) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,200 nil 27/04
14) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 02/05
15) Amis Wisdom Marco YellowPeas 38,000 nil nil 02/05
.) nil nil Lentils 17,000 nil nil 02/05
16) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05
17) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05
18) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05
19) Spar Libra Parekh STEEL nil 32,000 nil 09/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL