Apr 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BLUE BRIDGE INTEROC SUGAR 21/04 21/04 30/04 3,452 nil nil 21,048
2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 22/04 22/04 26/04 nil 367 nil 1,496
3) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 23/04 8,000 nil nil COMP
4) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 29/04 10,821 nil nil 4,179
5) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOS 19/04 19/04 29/04 nil 4,289 nil 17,069
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Infinity V Wilhel STEEL nil 7,368 nil 19/04 ---
2) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04 ---
3) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 ---
4) Arundel (Mitsutor Machinery nil 17,087 nil 18/04 ---
.) nil nil STEEL 5,000 nil nil 18/04 ---
5) Pacific Ben Line Steel coil nil 12,960 nil 22/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 1,780 nil 23/04
2) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/04
3) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04
4) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 25/04
5) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 25/04
6) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 25/04
7) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,200 nil 27/04
8) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 02/05
9) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05
10) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05
11) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05
12) Spar Libra Parekh STEEL nil 32,000 nil 09/05
13) Star Masaya Parekh sTEEL nil 22,000 nil 14/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL