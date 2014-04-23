Apr 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BLUE BRIDGE INTEROC SUGAR 21/04 21/04 30/04 3,452 nil nil 21,048 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 22/04 22/04 26/04 nil 367 nil 1,496 3) DELIGHT J.M.B RBDP 16/04 16/04 23/04 8,000 nil nil COMP 4) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 29/04 10,821 nil nil 4,179 5) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOS 19/04 19/04 29/04 nil 4,289 nil 17,069 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Infinity V Wilhel STEEL nil 7,368 nil 19/04 --- 2) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04 --- 3) Mandarin Wilhel STEEL 10,000 nil nil 14/04 --- 4) Arundel (Mitsutor Machinery nil 17,087 nil 18/04 --- .) nil nil STEEL 5,000 nil nil 18/04 --- 5) Pacific Ben Line Steel coil nil 12,960 nil 22/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 1,780 nil 23/04 2) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/04 3) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 25/04 4) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 25/04 5) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 25/04 6) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 25/04 7) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,200 nil 27/04 8) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 02/05 9) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,500 nil 05/05 10) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi Steel nil 28,000 nil 05/05 11) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05 12) Spar Libra Parekh STEEL nil 32,000 nil 09/05 13) Star Masaya Parekh sTEEL nil 22,000 nil 14/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL