Apr 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BLUE BRIDGE INTEROC SUGAR 21/04 21/04 02/05 13,059 nil nil 11,441
2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 23/04 23/04 28/04 nil 407 nil 352
3) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 27/04 27/04 30/04 nil 382 nil 2,927
4) PACIFIC GREEN BEN LINE STEEL 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 7,484 nil 6,571
5) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 04/05 14,307 nil nil 693
6) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOS 19/04 19/04 02/05 nil 11,443 nil 9,915
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04 ---
2) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 4,416 nil 25/04 ---
3) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 900 nil nil 27/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Brahm ACE CNTR nil 76 nil 28/04
2) Delight-III Atlantic Base Oil 5,100 nil nil 28/04
3) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 30/04
4) Mandarin Wilhelmsen STEEL 25,000 nil nil 30/04
5) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,800 nil 01/05
6) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,615 nil 05/05
7) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 28,000 nil 05/05
8) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05
9) Spar Libra Parekh STEEL nil 32,000 nil 09/05
10) Bahri Abha Orient Gen.Cargo 6,000 800 nil 11/05
.) nil nil CNTR nil nil 85/160 11/05
11) Star Masaya Parekh sTEEL nil 22,000 nil 14/05
12) Fareast Merchant Steel nil 3,800 nil 15/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL