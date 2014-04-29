Apr 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL BRAH ACE CNTR 28/04 28/04 30/04 nil nil 64/570 64 2) BLUE BRIDGE INTEROC SUGAR 21/04 21/04 02/05 15,756 nil nil 8,744 3) DELIGHT ATLANTIC Base Oil 28/04 28/04 30/04 nil TOCOM nil 5,100 4) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 27/04 27/04 30/04 nil 911 nil 2,443 5) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 04/05 15,169 nil nil 4,831 6) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOS 19/04 19/04 02/05 nil 13,253 nil 8,105 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04 --- 2) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 4,416 nil 25/04 --- 3) Mortorell Mitsui Vehicles 900 nil nil 27/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 86 30/04 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen STEEL 25,000 nil nil 30/04 3) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,800 nil 01/05 4) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 01/05 5) Songa J.M.Baxi PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 02/05 6) Colchester J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,615 nil 05/05 7) Bao Reso Seahorse STEEL nil 40,876 nil 06/05 8) C.S.Star J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 28,000 nil 05/05 9) Spar Libra Parekh STEEL nil 32,000 nil 09/05 10) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 10/05 11) Bahri Abha Orient Gen.Cargo 6,000 800 nil 11/05 .) nil nil CNTR nil nil 85/160 11/05 12) Star Masaya Parekh sTEEL nil 22,000 nil 14/05 13) Fareast Merchant Steel nil 3,800 nil 15/05 14) Mare Merchant STEEL 16,600 nil nil 19/05 15) Nordic Merchant Steel nil 19,600 nil 22/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL