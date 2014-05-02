Apr 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BLUE BRIDGE INTEROCEAN SUGAR 21/04 21/04 02/05 19,215 nil nil 5,285 2) DELIGHT ATLANTIC BASE OIL 28/04 28/04 30/04 nil TOCOM nil 5,100 3) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 27/04 27/04 02/05 nil 1,784 nil 1,570 4) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 06/05 16,934 nil nil 3,066 5) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOSP 19/04 19/04 04/05 nil 15,558 nil 5,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 01/04 --- 2) He BO Seahorse Steel nil 26,201 nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 86 30/04 2) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,800 nil 01/05 3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen S. Cargo 28,000 nil nil 01/05 4) Amis Wisdom Marco Peas nil 38,000 nil 01/05 .) nil Marco Lentils nil 17,000 nil 01/05 5) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 02/05 6) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil 03/05 7) Songa Breeze J.M.B Oil Cargo nil 4,000 nil 03/05 8) Bao Resource Seahorse Steel nil 40,876 nil 05/05 9) Colchester J.M.B Steel nil 10,615 nil 05/05 10) Mpp Shield Sai Transformers nil 1,011 nil 05/05 11) C.S.Star J.M.B Steel nil 24,851 nil 06/05 12) Spar Libra Parekh Steel nil 27,700 nil 11/05 13) Star Masaya Parekh Steel nil 10,896 nil 14/05 14) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 200/250 15/05 .) nil Samsara B.Cargo 8,500 nil nil 15/05 15) Far East Merchant S.Cargo nil 3,800 nil 15/05 16) Szymanowski Samsara Steel nil 5,200 nil 16/05 17) Mare Transpor Merchant S.Cargo nil 16,600 nil 19/05 18) Nordic Tianjin Merchant S.Cargo nil 19,600 nil 22/05 19) Rickmers Hamburg United S.Cargo nil 4,000 nil 22/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL