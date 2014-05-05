May 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil 2,755 nil 599
2) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR 09/04 09/04 06/05 18,947 nil nil 1,053
3) MUKARNAS MNK ROCK PHOSP 19/04 19/04 04/05 nil 16,768 nil 4,590
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 01/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil 03/05
2) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,800 nil 02/05
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen S. Cargo 28,000 nil nil 02/05
4) Amis Wisdom Marco Peas nil 38,000 nil 02/05
.) nil Marco Lentils nil 17,000 nil 02/05
5) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 02/05
6) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil 03/05
7) Songa Breeze J.M.B Oil Cargo nil 4,000 nil 03/05
8) Bao Resource Seahorse Steel nil 40,876 nil 05/05
9) Colchester J.M.B Steel nil 10,615 nil 05/05
10) Mpp Shield Sai Transformers nil 1,011 nil 05/05
11) C.S.Star J.M.B Steel nil 24,851 nil 06/05
12) Spar Libra Parekh Steel nil 27,700 nil 11/05
13) Star Masaya Parekh Steel nil 10,896 nil 14/05
14) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 200/250 15/05
.) nil Samsara B.Cargo 8,500 nil nil 15/05
15) Far East Merchant S.Cargo nil 3,800 nil 15/05
16) Szymanowski Samsara Steel nil 5,200 nil 16/05
17) Mare Transpor Merchant S.Cargo nil 16,600 nil 19/05
18) Nordic Tianjin Merchant S.Cargo nil 19,600 nil 22/05
19) Rickmers Hamburg United S.Cargo nil 4,000 nil 22/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL