May 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sea Dream M.Dinshaw Calcite 02/05 02/05 10/05 nil 7,446 nil 5,354
2) CROWN H SAMUDRA SUGAR (Bgs) 09/04 09/04 08/05 24,327 nil nil COMP
3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) ----- 05/05 08/05 nil 796 nil 966
4) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 06/05 06/05 08/05 nil 355 nil 1,348
5) C.S.Star J.M.B Steel 05/05 05/05 07/05 nil 22,303 nil 2,549
6) HE BO SEAHORSE Steel 30/04 30/04 07/05 nil 21,861 nil 4,340
7) Bao Resource Seahorse Steel 05/05 05/05 12/05 nil 11,953 nil 29,243
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ak Abba Mitsutor Iron 10,500 nil nil 23/04 ---
2) Amis Wisdom Marco Y Peas & L nil 37,850 nil 02/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kinship NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) nil 1,700 nil 07/05
2) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil 05/03
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen S. Cargo 28,000 nil nil 05/02
4) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement nil 1,500 nil 13/05
5) Mar Adriana Atlantic CPKO nil 5,000 nil 05/03
6) Songa Breeze J.M.B Oil Cargo nil 4,000 nil 05/03
7) Mpp Shield Sai Transformers nil 1,011 nil 05/05
8) Spar Libra Parekh Steel nil 27,700 nil 11/05
9) Star Masaya Parekh Steel nil 10,896 nil 13/05
10) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 200/250 15/05
Samsara B.Cargo 8,500 nil nil 15/05
11) Far East Merchant S.Cargo nil 3,800 nil 15/05
12) Szymanowski Samsara Steel nil 5,200 nil 16/05
13) Mare Transpor Merchant S.Cargo nil 16,600 nil 19/05
14) Nordic Tianjin Merchant S.Cargo nil 19,600 nil 22/05
15) Rickmers Hamburg United S.Cargo nil 4,000 nil 22/05
16) Colchester JMB Steel Cargo nil 10,615 nil 09/05
17) Bahri Abha Orient Sh Gen.Cargo nil 80 nil 15/05
Orient Sh CNTR nil nil 85/160 15/05
Orient Sh G Car/S Pip 6,000 nil nil 15/05
18) Jacaranda Mitsutor Wo Cargo nil 6,200 nil 16/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL