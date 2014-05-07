TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 6,550 rupees per maund. The following are the g