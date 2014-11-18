Nov 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PACIFIC WILHELMSEN S CARGO 12/11 12/11 19/11 nil 13,827 nil 532 2) GURU KRIPA NAVINY CEMENT 13/11 13/11 18/11 nil 1,883 nil 150 3) AFRICAN J.M.BAXI S CARGO 14/11 14/11 18/11 nil 7,661 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Gem Shaan B.Pulses nil 41,600 nil 04/11 --- 2) Goa Admiral MAP nil 30,408 nil 05/11 --- 3) Golden Trader WILHELMSEN Steel 6,000 nil nil 11/11 --- 4) Asteris Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 36,970 nil 14/11 --- 5) Young Parekh S.Cargo nil 14,159 nil 16/11 --- 6) Sunny Horizon Merchant Yellow Peas nil 39,600 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT.Gaea J.M.Baxi CPKO nil 1,000 nil 18/11 2) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 2,050 nil 19/11 3) Royal Hugli SHAHI CNTR nil nil 124 19/11 4) MT.Au Leo Atlantic Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 19/11 5) Zhe Hai J.M.Baxi S CARGO nil 35,000 nil 20/11 6) Caribbean 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 20/11 7) Harar Samsara S CARGO nil 7,000 nil 22/11 8) Phuong Nam Ben L Calcite Ch nil 6,050 nil 22/11 9) Jin Shun Mitsutor S CARGO nil 52,447 nil 24/11 10) Barcelona 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/11 11) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,000 nil 27/11 12) Darya Lakshmi Samsara S.Cargo nil 38,800 nil 27/11 13) Winning Mitsutor Machinery nil 52,900 nil 29/11 14) Kumano NYK G.Steel nil 3,500 nil 02/12 15) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 01/12 16) Maple Pearl NYK S.Cargo nil 3,000 nil 02/12 17) Positive Leader NYK Vehicles 500 nil nil 02/12 18) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 02/12 19) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 06/12 20) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL