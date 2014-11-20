Nov 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT.GAEA J.M.BAXI CPKO/BCPO 18/11 18/11 21/11 nil 13,827 nil 532
2) Royal Hugli SHAHI CNTR 19/11 19/11 20/11 nil nil2107/123 -/91
3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 19/11 19/11 21/11 nil 395 nil 977
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Coral Gem Shaan B.Pulses nil 39,800 nil 04/11 ---
2) Goa Admiral MAP nil 4,900 nil 05/11 ---
3) Golden Trader WILHELMSEN Steel 6,000 nil nil 11/11 ---
4) Asteris Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 36,970 nil 14/11 ---
5) Young Parekh S.Cargo nil 14,159 nil 16/11 ---
6) Genco INTEROCEAN Yellow Peas nil 39,600 nil 16/11 ---
7) Sunny Horizon Merchant S.Cargo nil nil nil 10/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT.Au Leo Atlantic Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 19/11
2) Zhe Hai J.M.Baxi S CARGO nil 35,000 nil 20/11
3) Caribbean 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 20/11
4) Harar Samsara S CARGO nil 7,000 nil 22/11
5) Phuong Nam Ben L Calcite Ch nil 6,050 nil 22/11
6) Jin Shun Mitsutor S CARGO nil 52,447 nil 24/11
7) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,000 nil 25/11
8) Darya Lakshmi Samsara S.Cargo nil 38,800 nil 26/11
9) Bahri Hofuf Orient G.Cargo nil 12,000 nil 26/11
10) Winning Mitsutor Machinery nil 52,900 nil 27/11
11) Han Ren Mitsutor S CARGO nil 4,428 nil 27/11
12) Barcelona 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/11
13) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 01/12
14) Kumano NYK G.Steel nil 3,500 nil 02/12
15) Positive Leader NYK Vehicles 500 nil nil 02/12
16) Maple Pearl NYK S.Cargo nil 3,000 nil 02/12
17) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 02/12
18) Rainbow Samsara Steel 9,200 nil nil 03/12
19) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 08/12
20) Kibi-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 10/12
21) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,192 nil 12/12
22) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12
23) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL