Nov 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PHUONG NAM 1 BEN CALCITE 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil 60 nil 5,990 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Gem Shaan B.Pulses nil 39,800 nil 04/11 --- 2) Asteris Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 36,970 nil 14/11 --- 3) Genco Aquitaine WILHELMSEN Steel 6,000 nil nil 11/11 --- 4) Zhe Hai J.M.B S.Cargo nil 35,000 nil 20/11 --- 5) Jin Shun Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 52,447 nil 24/11 --- 6) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,775 nil 24/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dubai Fortune Admiral MAP nil 35,000 nil 28/11 2) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 45,000 nil 27/11 3) Royal Hugli SHAHI CNTR nil nil 118 25/11 4) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,000 nil 04/12 5) Darya Lakshmi Samsara S.Cargo nil 38,800 nil 26/11 6) Bahri Hofuf Orient G.Cargo nil 12,000 nil 26/11 7) Winning Mitsutor Machinery nil 52,900 nil 27/11 8) Han Ren Mitsutor S CARGO nil 4,428 nil 27/11 9) Barcelona 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/11 10) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 01/12 11) Kumano NYK G.Steel nil 3,500 nil 29/11 12) Positive Leader NYK Vehicles 500 nil nil 02/12 13) Maple Pearl NYK S.Cargo nil 3,000 nil 27/11 14) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 02/12 15) Rainbow Samsara Steel 9,200 nil nil 03/12 16) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 08/12 17) Kibi-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 10/12 18) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,192 nil 12/12 19) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12 20) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12 21) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 12/12 22) Harar Samsara S CARGO 7,000 nil nil 28/11 23) Hai YI-VI J.M.B G CARGO 1,000 nil nil 03/12 24) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 49,828 nil 12/12 25) Magnum Force Samsara G CARGO nil 36,500 nil 13/12 26) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12 27) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 18/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL