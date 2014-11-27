PRECIOUS-Gold eases in French election afterglow; safe-haven demand supports

* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.17 pct on Monday * Silver off one-month lows touched Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma April 25 Gold prices eased slightly on Tuesday, dropping for a second day, as investor sentiment remains skewed toward riskier assets in the wake of the French election results on Sunday, though geopolitical concerns are still supporting safe-haven demand. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,273.50 per ounce by 0338 GMT.