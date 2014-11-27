Nov 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 01
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PHUONG NAM 1 BEN CALCITE 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil 554 nil 4,228
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Coral Gem Shaan B.Pulses nil 23,775 nil 04/11 ---
2) Asteris Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 36,970 nil 14/11 ---
3) Genco Aquitaine WILHELMSEN Yellow Peas nil 37,799 nil 16/11 ---
4) Zhe Hai J.M.B S.Cargo nil 35,000 nil 20/11 ---
5) Jin Shun Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 43,115 nil 24/11 ---
6) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,775 nil 24/11 ---
5) Darya Lakshmi Samsara S.Cargo nil 36,600 nil 25/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 27/11
2) Dubai Fortune Admiral MAP nil 32,000 nil 28/11
3) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 45,000 nil 27/11
4) Barcelona 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/11
5) Kumano NYK G.Steel nil 1,898 nil 28/11
6) Harar Samsara S CARGO 7,000 nil nil 28/11
7) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,600 nil 01/12
8) Hai YI-VI J.M.B G CARGO 100 nil nil 03/12
9) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 04/12
10) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 04/12
11) Rainbow Samsara Steel 9,200 nil nil 04/12
12) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 06/12
13) Advance Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 07/12
14) Kibi-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 10/12
15) Universal WILHELM S.Cargo 10,000 nil nil 11/12
16) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,192 nil 12/12
17) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12
18) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 49,828 nil 12/12
19) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12
20) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 12/12
21) Symi J.M.Baxi S.Cargo nil 33,500 nil 17/12
22) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12
23) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 18/12
24) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL