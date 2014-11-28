Nov 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PHUONG NAM 1 BEN CALCITE 25/11 25/11 01/12 nil 2,616 nil 3,434 2) MAPLE PEARL NYK G.CARGO 27/11 27/11 28/11 nil 3,068 nil 135 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 27/11 27/11 30/11 471 nil nil 1,602 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dubai Fortune Admiral MAP nil 32,000 nil 28/11 --- 2) Asteris Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 36,970 nil 14/11 --- 3) Genco Aquitaine WILHELMSEN Yellow Peas nil 37,799 nil 16/11 --- 4) Zhe Hai J.M.B S.Cargo nil 35,000 nil 20/11 --- 5) Jin Shun Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 43,115 nil 24/11 --- 6) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 12,775 nil 24/11 --- 7) Darya Lakshmi Samsara S.Cargo nil 36,600 nil 25/11 --- 8) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 45,000 nil 27/11 --- 9) Kumano NYK G.Steel nil 1,898 nil 28/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barcelona 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/11 2) Harar Samsara S CARGO 7,000 nil nil 28/11 3) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,600 nil 01/12 4) Hai YI-VI J.M.B G CARGO 100 nil nil 03/12 5) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 04/12 6) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 04/12 7) Rainbow Samsara Steel 9,200 nil nil 04/12 8) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 06/12 9) Advance Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 07/12 10) Kibi-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 10/12 11) Universal WILHELM S.Cargo 10,000 nil nil 11/12 12) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,192 nil 12/12 13) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12 14) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 49,828 nil 12/12 15) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12 16) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 12/12 17) Symi J.M.Baxi S.Cargo nil 33,500 nil 17/12 18) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12 19) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 18/12 20) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL