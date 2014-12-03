Dec 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 00
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jin Shun Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 38,212 nil 24/11 ---
2) Mandarin Parekh S.Cargo nil 17,000 nil 24/11 ---
3) Winning Bright Mitsutor Machinery nil 41,231 nil 26/11 ---
4) Dubai Fortune Admiral MAP nil 23,279 nil 27/11 ---
5) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 45,000 nil 28/11 ---
6) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 03/12 ---
7) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,600 nil 01/12 ---
8) Genco Aquitaine INTEROCEAN Yellow Peas nil 26,179 nil 16/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Feng Hai J.M.B C.Palm Oil nil 14,999 nil 03/12
2) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 04/12
3) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 25,000 nil nil 05/12
4) Rainbow Samsara Steel 9,200 nil nil 06/12
5) Advance Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 08/12
6) Kibi-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 10/12
7) Universal WILHELM S.Cargo 10,000 nil nil 11/12
8) Magnum Samsara S.Cargo nil 36,500 nil 10/12
9) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 49,828 nil 12/12
10) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 12/12
11) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 12/12
12) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,192 nil 14/12
13) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12
14) Symi J.M.Baxi S.Cargo nil 33,500 nil 17/12
15) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12
16) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12
17) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 18/12
18) Skyglory J.M.B S.Cargo nil 10,122 nil 20/12
19) Salta Tradex S.Cargo nil 5,000 nil 23/12
20) Lr Lily Mitsutor Steel&Mach nil 17,500 nil 24/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL