Dec 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADVANCE CHOWGULE WOOD PULP 10/12 10/12 11/12 nil 338 nil 7,404 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 36,200 nil 28/11 --- 2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 41,600 nil 01/12 --- 3) Orient Parekh S CARGO nil 20,600 nil 04/12 --- 4) Universal WILHELM S.Cargo 9,000 nil nil 04/12 --- 5) Dragon Mitsutor Machinery nil 32,360 nil 01/12 --- 6) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 20,000 nil nil 04/12 --- 7) Rainbow Samsara Steel nil 7,173 nil 06/12 --- 8) Advance Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 7,700 nil 08/12 --- 9) Magnum Samsara S CARGO nil 36,500 nil 09/12 --- 10) Han LI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,668 nil 09/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 12/12 2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement nil 3,350 nil 10/12 3) Royal SHAHI CNTR nil nil 122 10/12 4) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 49,828 nil 12/12 5) Symi J.M.Baxi S.Cargo nil 33,500 nil 15/12 6) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 15/12 7) Oriental ALLIED MOLCO 1,000 nil nil 15/12 8) Gambella Samsara S CARGO 7,000 nil nil 15/12 9) Dynamic Dinshaw Calcite nil 6,200 nil 15/12 10) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12 11) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12 12) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 25,604 nil 19/12 13) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 34,000 nil 20/12 14) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12 15) Tsingshan Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,600 nil 24/12 16) Skyglory J.M.B S.Cargo nil 10,122 nil 20/12 17) Salta Tradex S CARGO nil 4,384 nil 23/12 18) Aphrodite Leader NYK Vehicles 400 nil nil 24/12 19) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 25/12 20) Wise SW Ben Steel nil 7,016 nil 26/12 21) Ikan Jenahar NYK G.S.Cargo nil 4,000 nil 28/12 22) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 30/12 23) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 31/12 24) Mikawa-VI NYK G.S.Cargo nil 3,500 nil 05/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL