TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 147.50 bln rupees

April 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 32 bids for 147.50 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)