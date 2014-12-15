Dec 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GURU KRIPA nil Cement 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 705 nil 940
2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement 12/12 12/12 16/12 nil 849 nil 1,108
3) HAN LI MITSUTOR STEEL 13/12 13/12 18/12 nil 2,871 nil 8,654
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 30,100 nil 28/11 ---
2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 36,700 nil 01/12 ---
3) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 11/12 ---
4) Symi J.M.B S CARGO nil 33,500 nil 13/12 ---
5) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 45,429 nil 13/12 ---
6) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 13/12 ---
7) Mandarin Eagel WILHELMSEN Steel 17,000 nil nil 04/12 ---
8) Universal WILHELM S.Cargo 9,000 nil nil 04/12 ---
9) Magnum Samsara S CARGO nil 36,500 nil 09/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal SHAHI CNTR nil nil 82 15/12
2) Gambella Samsara S CARGO 7,000 nil nil 15/12
3) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 14/12
4) Dynamic M.Dinsha Calcite nil 6,200 nil 16/12
5) Oriental Allied MOLCO 1,000 nil nil 17/12
6) Dato Lucky Mitsutor Steel nil 26,772 nil 17/12
7) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 34,000 nil 20/12
8) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 25,604 nil 19/12
9) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12
10) Skyglory J.M.B S.Cargo nil 10,122 nil 20/12
11) Aphrodite Leader NYK Vehicles 400 nil nil 24/12
12) Tsingshan Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,600 nil 24/12
13) Salta Tradex S CARGO nil 4,384 nil 23/12
14) Dynamic M.Dinsha Calcite nil 6,500 nil 24/12
15) Wise SW Ben Steel nil 7,016 nil 26/12
16) Ikan Jenahar NYK G.S.Cargo nil 4,000 nil 28/12
17) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 30/12
18) Sunshine Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/12
19) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 31/12
20) Agatis Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,000 nil 01/01
21) Nicolaos Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 01/01
22) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 16,684 nil 03/01
23) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01
24) Mikawa-VI NYK G.S.Cargo nil 3,500 nil 05/01
25) Bahri Orient G.S.Cargo nil n.a. nil 25/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL