Dec 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL SHAHI CNTR 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil 583 125 2) DYNAMIC M.DINSHAW Calcite 16/12 16/12 21/12 nil 2,495 nil 3,705 3) HAN LI MITSUTOR STEEL 13/12 13/12 18/12 nil 11,484 nil 232 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas In Bul nil 25,800 nil 28/11 --- 2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 30,700 nil 01/12 --- 3) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 11/12 --- 4) Symi J.M.B S CARGO nil 33,500 nil 13/12 --- 5) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 35,969 nil 13/12 --- 6) Nord Ocean J.M.B HR Coils nil 31,500 nil 13/12 --- 7) Dato Lucky Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,772 nil 17/12 --- 8) Aphrodite NYK Vehicles 600 nil nil 17/12 --- 9) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,729 nil 17/12 --- 10) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 34,000 nil 18/12 --- 11) Arcadia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tsingshan Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,600 nil 24/12 2) Salta Tradex S CARGO nil 4,384 nil 23/12 3) Mt. Sea SAMUDRA CPO in bulk nil 15,000 nil 21/12 4) Propel Act Infr S CARGO nil 16,946 nil 21/12 5) Skyglory J.M.B S.Cargo nil 10,122 nil 20/12 6) Ark Pioneer Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 23/12 7) Dynamic M.Dinsha Calcite nil 6,500 nil 24/12 8) Ikan Jenahar NYK G.S.Cargo nil 4,531 nil 28/12 9) Serenity MITSUI Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 25/12 10) Paragon J.M.B S CARGO nil 3,475 nil 25/12 11) Wise SW Ben Steel nil 7,016 nil 26/12 12) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 30/12 13) Sunshine Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/12 14) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 31/12 15) Agatis Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,000 nil 01/01 16) Nicolaos Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 01/01 17) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 16,684 nil 03/01 18) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01 19) Mikawa-VI NYK G.S.Cargo nil 3,500 nil 05/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL