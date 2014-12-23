Dec 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL SHAHI CNTR 22/12 22/12 25/12 nil nil 587 76 2) PROPEL Act Infr S CARGO 22/12 22/12 25/12 nil 3,136 nil 13,811 3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 23/12 23/12 25/12 nil 86 nil 1,735 4) SKYGLORY J.M.B S CARGO 22/12 22/12 26/12 nil 1,473 nil 8,649 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Peace Angel Seahorse S CARGO nil 39,246 nil 11/12 --- 2) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 35,969 nil 13/12 --- 3) Dato Lucky Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,772 nil 17/12 --- 4) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,729 nil 17/12 --- 5) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 34,000 nil 18/12 --- 6) Tsingshan Samsara S CARGO nil 22,600 nil 20/12 --- 7) Serenity MITSUI Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 21/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Blue Fin Seacrest Peas in bulk nil 22,100 nil 28/11 2) Amis Marco Yellow Peas nil 24,400 nil 01/12 3) Symi J.M.B S CARGO nil 33,500 nil 13/12 4) Aphrodite NYK Line Vehicles 600 nil nil 17/12 5) Arcadia K' Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/12 6) Nand Damani S CARGO nil 1,894 nil 23/12 7) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 40,097 nil 23/12 8) Ark Pioneer Atlantic Base Oils 5,000 nil nil 25/12 9) Dynamic M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 6,500 nil 25/12 10) Ikan NYK Line G S Cargo nil 4,531 nil 26/12 11) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 26/12 12) Admas-VI Samsara Bulk Cargo 8,500 nil nil 28/12 13) Sunshine Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/12 14) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 31/12 15) Agatis Mitsutor S CARGO nil 11,000 nil 01/01 16) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 01/01 17) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 16,684 nil 03/01 18) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01 19) Mikawa-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/01 20) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 08/01 21) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 10/01 22) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 14/01 23) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL