Dec 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) NAVDHENU ARCADIA VEHICLES 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil 1,841 nil 1,119
2) DYNAMIC M.DINSHAW CALCITE 26/12 26/12 01/01 nil 2,360 nil 4,140
3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 26/12 26/12 31/12 nil 1,845 nil 258
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 35,969 nil 13/12 ---
2) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 26,629 nil 17/12 ---
3) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,150 nil 18/12 ---
4) Tsingshan Samsara S CARGO nil 22,600 nil 20/12 ---
5) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 37,589 nil 23/12 ---
6) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 26/12 ---
7) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 11,366 nil 28/12 ---
8) Admas-VI Samsara Bulk Cargo 8,500 nil nil 28/12 ---
9) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 01/01 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Ece Nur K Atlantic CPKO 6,000 nil nil 01/01
2) Coral M.Dinsh Calcite nil 8,500 nil 01/01
3) Agatis Mitsutor Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/01
4) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 03/01
5) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01
6) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 08/01
7) Mikawa-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/01
8) Huanghai J.M.B G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 11/01
9) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 10/01
10) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 14/01
11) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 14/01
12) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01
13) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01
14) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 18/01
15) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 10,126 nil 21/01
16) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 25/01
17) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01
18) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01
19) Van K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01
20) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/01
21) Bahri Jazan Orient G S Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02
22) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01
23) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 16/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL