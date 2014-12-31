Dec 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVDHENU ARCADIA VEHICLES 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil 1,841 nil 1,119 2) DYNAMIC M.DINSHAW CALCITE 26/12 26/12 01/01 nil 2,360 nil 4,140 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 26/12 26/12 31/12 nil 1,845 nil 258 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jia Hui Mitsutor S CARGO nil 35,969 nil 13/12 --- 2) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 26,629 nil 17/12 --- 3) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 28,150 nil 18/12 --- 4) Tsingshan Samsara S CARGO nil 22,600 nil 20/12 --- 5) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 37,589 nil 23/12 --- 6) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 26/12 --- 7) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 11,366 nil 28/12 --- 8) Admas-VI Samsara Bulk Cargo 8,500 nil nil 28/12 --- 9) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 01/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ece Nur K Atlantic CPKO 6,000 nil nil 01/01 2) Coral M.Dinsh Calcite nil 8,500 nil 01/01 3) Agatis Mitsutor Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/01 4) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 03/01 5) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01 6) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 08/01 7) Mikawa-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/01 8) Huanghai J.M.B G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 11/01 9) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 10/01 10) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 14/01 11) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 14/01 12) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01 13) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01 14) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 18/01 15) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 10,126 nil 21/01 16) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 25/01 17) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 18) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01 19) Van K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01 20) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/01 21) Bahri Jazan Orient G S Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02 22) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01 23) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 16/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL