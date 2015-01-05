Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA G CARGO 02/01 02/01 07/01 4,428 nil nil 4,072 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 02/01 02/01 06/01 nil 1,642 nil 1,374 3) CORAL M.DINSH CALCITE 02/01 02/01 06/01 nil 5,274 nil 3,226 4) AGATIS MITSUTOR STEEL 01/01 01/01 05/01 nil 9,839 nil 1,074 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,329 nil 17/12 --- 2) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 26,350 nil 18/12 --- 3) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 36,483 nil 23/12 --- 4) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 26/12 --- 5) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 8,029 nil 28/12 --- 6) Admas-VI Samsara Bulk Cargo 8,500 nil nil 28/12 --- 7) Ece Nur K Atlantic CPKO nil 1,300 nil 31/12 --- 8) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 30/12 --- 9) Lr Lily-VI Mitsutor S CARGO nil 17,500 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eco J.M.B S CARGO nil 20,000 nil 04/01 2) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 08/01 3) Mikawa-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/01 4) Huanghai J.M.B G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 11/01 5) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 10/01 6) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 14/01 7) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 14/01 8) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01 9) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01 10) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 18/01 11) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 10,126 nil 21/01 12) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 25/01 13) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 14) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01 15) Van K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01 16) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/01 17) Bahri Jazan Orient G S Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02 18) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 16/01 19) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12