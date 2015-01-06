India Port Conditions: Mumbai Jan 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA G CARGO 02/01 02/01 07/01 4,505 nil nil 3,995 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 02/01 02/01 07/01 nil 2,331 nil 685 3) CORAL M.DINSH CALCITE 02/01 02/01 07/01 nil 7,453 nil 1,047 4) ROYAL HUGLI SHAHI CNTR 06/01 06/01 07/01 nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) LR LILY MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH 05/01 05/01 10/01 nil 793 nil 16,601 6) ECO VANQUISH JMB STEEL CARGO 05/01 05/01 07/01 nil 6,669 nil 11,925 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,329 nil 17/12 --- 2) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 26,350 nil 18/12 --- 3) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 36,483 nil 23/12 --- 4) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO nil 26,820 nil 26/12 --- 5) Takeshio J.M.B S CARGO nil 8,029 nil 28/12 --- 6) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 30,484 nil 30/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Imperial Crown NAVINYA Cement nil 1,620 nil 07/01 2) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 08/01 3) Mikawa-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 1,825 nil 07/01 4) Huanghai J.M.B G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 11/01 5) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 13/01 6) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 14/01 7) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 14/01 8) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 25/01 9) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01 10) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo 7,000 750 nil 18/01 Orient CNTR nil nil 135/170 18/01 Orient Vehcl 200 nil nil 18/01 11) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 20,662 nil 21/01 12) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 22/01 13) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,256 nil 26/01 14) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01 15) Van K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01 16) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 09/02 17) Bahri Jazan Orient G S Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02 18) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 16/01 19) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01 20) Hos Ridgewind Seatech General 293 nil nil 08/01 21) Shanghai Shanghai WILHELM S.cargo 30,000 nil nil 09/01 22) Van Cherry K'Steamship Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01 23) Gloria Galaxy Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,000 nil 27/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL