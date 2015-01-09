Jan 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 02/01 02/01 10/01 nil 3,016 nil COMP
2) LR LILY MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil 5,144 nil 12,250
3) MIKAWA NYK G S CARGO ----- 07/01 09/01 1,109 nil nil 716
4) Fareast J.M.B S CARGO 06/01 06/01 09/01 nil 19,045 nil 7,771
5) BAHRI JEDD ORIENT CNTR/G CAR 06/01 06/01 09/01 nil 4,055 nil 4,595
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 21,329 nil 17/12 ---
2) Arkas Marco Yellow Peas nil 22,550 nil 18/12 ---
3) Jin Heng GAC Steel Plates nil 36,483 nil 23/12 ---
4) Nicolaos A Parekh S CARGO nil 28,484 nil 30/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Imperial Crown NAVINYA Cement nil 1,620 nil 08/01
2) Shanghai WILHELMS S CARGO 30,000 nil nil 09/01
3) Huanghai J.M.B G Cargo nil 130 nil 10/01
4) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 15,300 nil 13/01
5) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 14/01
6) Wise SW-VI Ben Line G S Cargo nil 7,016 nil 11/01
7) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01
8) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01
9) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo 7,000 750 nil 18/01
.) nil Orient CNTR nil nil 135/170 18/01
.) nil Orient Vehcl 200 nil nil 18/01
10) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 20,662 nil 21/01
11) Van K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 17/01
12) Hos Ridgewind Seatech General 293 nil nil 11/01
13) Royal SHAHI CNTR nil nil 77 09/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL