Jan 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LR LILY MITSUTOR STEEL 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil 17,394 nil COMP 2) IMPERIAL NAVINYA CEMENT 09/01 09/01 12/01 nil 1,497 nil 125 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/01 11/01 14/01 nil 300 nil 1,703 4) WISE SW BEN LINE STEEL 11/01 11/01 13/01 nil 3,458 nil 3,558 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 14,625 nil 17/12 --- 2) Amoy Parekh S CARGO nil 28,270 nil 12/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli SHAHI CNTR nil nil 106 12/01 2) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 38,152 nil 12/01 3) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01 4) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 18/01 5) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01 6) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 10,126 nil 21/01 7) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 25/01 8) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01 9) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 10) Great Gain MITSUTOR S CARGO nil 20,350 nil 24/01 11) Grand Cosmo MITSUI Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/01 12) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 27/01 13) Van Cherry K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01 14) Gloria Parekh S CARGO nil 18,000 nil 27/01 15) Sam Hawk WILHELM S CARGO 25,000 nil nil 27/01 16) Artemis NYK Line Vehicles 400 nil nil 27/01 17) Luna Spirit MITSUI Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/01 18) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01 19) Seiyo NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/02 20) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 09/02 21) Bahri Jazan Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL