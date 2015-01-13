Jan 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL HUGLI SHAHI CNTR 05/01 05/01 12/01 nil nil 1,958 106
2) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/01 11/01 14/01 nil 951 nil 1,052
3) HOS SEATECH G Cargo 12/01 12/01 14/01 54 nil nil 239
4) WISE SW BEN LINE STEEL 11/01 11/01 13/01 nil 7,016 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mykonos Marco Yellow Peas nil 12,829 nil 17/12 ---
2) African J.M.B S CARGO nil 33,979 nil 12/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal SHAHI CNTR nil nil 64 15/01
2) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 15/01
3) Bahri Yanbu Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 18/01
4) Aqua Marine M.Dins Woodpulp nil 5,098 nil 20/01
5) Prt Ace Shaan Yellow Peas nil 55,000 nil 16/01
6) Gmt Phoenix Seahorse S CARGO nil 20,662 nil 21/01
7) C.S.Prince J.M.B S CARGO nil 28,550 nil 25/01
8) Zhe Hai Samsara S CARGO nil 38,000 nil 24/01
9) Tequila NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,256 nil 26/01
10) Great Gain MITSUTOR S CARGO nil 20,350 nil 24/01
11) Grand Cosmo MITSUI Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/01
12) Guan Hai J.M.B S CARGO nil 15,800 nil 27/01
13) Van Cherry K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/01
14) Gloria Parekh S CARGO nil 18,000 nil 27/01
15) Sam Hawk WILHELM S CARGO 25,000 nil nil 27/01
16) Artemis NYK Line Vehicles 400 nil nil 27/01
17) Luna Spirit MITSUI Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/01
18) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 29/01
19) Seiyo NYK Line G S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/02
20) Miike-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 09/02
21) Bahri Jazan Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 10/02
