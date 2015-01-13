GRAINS-Wheat near 1-wk low as U.S. weather improves; corn, soybeans firm

* Improving weather for storm-hit U.S. wheat crop * Corn, soybeans tick up; U.S. planting lags average pace (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 9 Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday with the market still under pressure a day after deep losses were sparked by improved weather conditions for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybeans edged higher, meanwhile, as U.S. planting lagged the average pace for the last five years although the improved