Nov 21 - Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MARTIN UNITED LINER S/G CARGO 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil TOCOM nil 1,500
2) NAND HAZIRA DAMANI STEEL COILS 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil 2,041 nil COMP
3) NAND APARNA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil 365 nil 1,649
4) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement Bgs 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil 485 nil 2,020
5) HAPPY DIAMOND JMB STEEL CARGO 18/11 18/11 22/11 nil 10,371 nil 4,713
6) Oslo Trader JMB Steel Cargo 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 613 nil 12,050
7) RAJ SAGAR PREETIKA SUGAR 17/11 17/11 21/11 nil 520 nil 560
8) GREEN RIDGE NYK LINE MACHIN/CARS 21/11 21/11 22/11 nil 764 nil 736
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abaa JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Jumbo Vision GAC Shpg.( Equipments 2,500 nil nil 11/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
2) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 06/12
3) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 82 21/11
4) Kangana-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/11
5) Anmol Sagar Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,600 nil nil 22/11
6) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 23/11
7) Raj Milan OCEAN SERV Rice 1,100 nil nil 22/11
8) Mohamed Fayum-VI Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,340 nil nil 21/11
9) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 23/11
10) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips nil 2,800 nil 22/11
11) Esteem C Sai Steel Pipes nil 3,814 nil 22/11
12) Moonray Cosco S.Coils nil 27,870 nil 23/11
13) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 310 nil 26/11
14) Linde-VI United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,600 nil 23/11
15) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,200 nil 24/11
16) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,983 nil 25/11
.) nil Mitsutor Mac Cargo nil 6,351 nil 25/11
17) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,000 nil 25/11
18) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 27/11
19) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 4,500 nil 27/11
20) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 27/11
21) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/11
Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/11
Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 28/11
22) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/11
23) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 01/12
24) Boontrika Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 25/11
25) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,000 nil 27/11
Mitsutor M Cargo nil 5,700 nil 27/11
26) Ginga Falcon-III GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 29/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL