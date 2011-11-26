Nov 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mykines-III JMB CPKO 24/11 24/11 28/11 nil 3,600 nil 3,900
2) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips 22/11 22/11 27/11 nil 2,304 nil 496
3) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo 26/11 26/11 26/11 nil 1,458 nil 543
4) Nand Hazira Damani S.Coil 24/11 24/11 28/11 nil 2,271 nil 50
5) Linde-VI Chandra Steel/GCargo 25/11 25/11 26/11 nil 1,316 nil 2,324
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 25/11 ---
3) Moonray Cosco Steel Coils nil 3,630 nil 26/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 03/12
2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 03/12
3) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 28/11
4) Allcargo Laxmi-VI M.Dinshaw Cement (Bgs) nil 6,000 nil 27/11
5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 310/200 28/11
6) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 26/11
7) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 02/12
8) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 26/11
9) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 29/11
10) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo 100 3,200 nil 26/11
11) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/11
12) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,983 nil 26/11
Mitsutor Mac Cargo nil 6,351 nil 26/11
13) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11
14) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,000 5,700 26/11
Mitsutor M Cargo nil 5,700 nil 26/11
15) Boontrika Naree Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 28/11
16) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 4,900 nil 27/11
17) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 27/11
18) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 29/11
19) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 01/12
20) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 30/11
21) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 30/11
Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 30/11
Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 30/11
22) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12
23) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
24) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 06/12
25) Kangana Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,993 nil 26/11
26) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 30/11
27) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/11
28) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 02/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL