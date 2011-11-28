Nov 28- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Linde-VI Chandra Steel/GCargo 24/11 24/11 30/11 nil 2,675 nil 965
2) Allcargo Laxmi-VI M.Dinshaw Cement (Bgs) 28/11 28/11 01/12 TOCOM nil nil 6,000
3) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo 26/11 26/11 29/11 nil 1,205 nil 2,014
4) Ocean Gem Mitsutor STEEL/MACHIN 27/11 27/11 02/12 nil 2,048 nil 10,550
5) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo 27/11 27/11 02/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,900
6) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 26/11 26/11 29/11 nil 13,473 nil 3,280
7) ANMOL SAGAR PREETIKA RI/WHEA/SU 23/11 23/11 30/11 nil 801 nil 799
8) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor STEEL/MACHI 27/11 27/11 05/12 nil 1,102 nil 26,301
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 ---
3) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 42,367 nil 27/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 03/12
2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 03/12
3) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 28/11
4) Bharati VII Bharati Mach Cargo nil 24 nil 28/11
5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 310/200 28/11
6) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 30/11
7) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 02/12
8) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 28/11
9) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 30/11
10) Komal-VI Damani S CARGO nil 2,005 nil 28/11
11) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,011 nil 28/11
12) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 30/11
13) Boontrika Naree Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 30/11
14) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12
15) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 04/12
16) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 01/12
17) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 01/12
Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 01/12
Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 01/12
18) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12
19) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
20) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12
21) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 02/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL